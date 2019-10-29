H1 repaving project finished

After more than a year of lane closures and traffic, the repaving and widening of the H1 freeway in the Pearl City area is complete. The Department of Transportation held a blessing ceremony this morning to mark the occasion. The project rehabilitated the roadway in both directions, between Pearl City and Halawa, as well as widened the eastbound shoulder lane between the Waimalu Viaduct and the Aiea pedestrian overpass.

Governor David Ige: “As a long time Pearl City resident I do remember driving on that shoulder lane and knowing that every time you did that you took your life into your own hands. I’m glad that bumpy uneven surface is gone, to be replaced with a new smooth surface.”

The project was done in 3 phases at a cost of $68 million.