HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation announced that there will be a single lane closure on the H-3 freeway.

The closure will be going westbound at the Tetsuo Harano Tunnel from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning on Friday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 6. And again on Friday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 13 for surface grooving, according to HDOT.

HDOT said that surface grooving will improve pavement friction and prevent vehicles from hydroplaning.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and obey traffic signs.