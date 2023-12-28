HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri continued the season of giving on Thursday after gifting $1.2 million to Lahaina restaurant workers who were impacted by the wildfires in August.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association (HRA), American Savings Bank (ASB) and Fiserv Inc. have teamed up with Fieri to provide Lahaina workers financial assistance by gifting $600 prepaid debit cards. Thousands of former employees and about 70 restaurant owners were contacted over the past few weeks.

“We’re proud to help bring to life initiatives that benefit small businesses, their workers, and the

communities they serve,” senior vice president at Fiserv Jose Garcia said. “The need for everyday essentials never stops, and with a fee-free prepaid card, people will have a convenient way to access these donations to make day-to-day purchases.”

Fieri said he’s always had a special connection with Maui and has dedicated his life to supporting the culinary industry.

In late October, he hosted “Chefs for Maui,” a dinner that raised over $1.5 million and drew the support of many in order to assist workers during their hardships from the fires.

The HRA would like to remind restaurant owners to contact them before picking up their employees’ cards. Once contacted, owners can schedule a pick up at ASB’s Kahului branch through the end of the week.

Email info@hawaiirestaurant.com or call 808-944-9105 for more information regarding the program.