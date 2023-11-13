HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tonight and into early Tuesday, strong trade winds are set to push a front across the island chain, resulting in a period of gusty winds and an uptick in showers, particularly on windward sides. By Tuesday afternoon, a cool and relatively dry air mass will sweep over the islands. Wednesday will see breezy conditions, but as the week progresses, the trades will weaken, giving rise to warmer weather. As Saturday approaches, winds will shift to the south ahead of an anticipated front. The front is projected to make its way to the islands on Sunday, possibly bringing showers to leeward regions. Expect numerous yet light to moderate showers Sunday and Monday.