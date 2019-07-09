Greenwaste sites are closed due to a fire at the West Hawaii Organics Facility

The West Hawaii Organics Facility, along with the greenwaste sites at the Kealakehe, Waimea, and Keei Transfer Stations, are closed on July 9, 2019. The closures are due to a fire at the West Hawaii Organics Facility, which is where all the greenwaste materials are processed.

The facility hopes to reopen these greenwaste sites Wednesday, July 10, 2019, with the exception of Keei, which will reopen on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Residents and commercial greenwaste customers are asked to hold on to their greenwaste, or they may take their greenwaste to the East Hawaii Organics Facility in Hilo.