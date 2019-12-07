Grandmother attacked by driver in front of grandson

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Melissa Ringgold said she still can’t believe she was assaulted. And she said it all when a car came speeding around a corner where she and her 4-year-old grandson were standing.

“I just kept blocking my face and he just kept hitting me,” Ringgold said. She was wearing dark sunglasses to hider her bruised face and her left hand was casted in a sling.

The 46-year-old grandmother said she’s still in shock after the attack that took place at 2P.M. on the corner of Cartwright Road and Paoakalani Avenue in Waikiki.

Ringgold said it started off like any normal Tuesday. She picked up her grandson from school and they and went to visit her sister at a food truck.

Ringgold explained that she was standing on the corner of the street inside a coned off area near a table next to the a food truck. Her grandson was right next to her when she saw the driver speeding down the road toward her.

She said she instinctively pushed her grandson out of the way, put her hand out and it touched the mans car. So she yelled, “Slow down!”

“It was your typical local, ‘Slow down.’ And then you could hear his tires screech.”

Within seconds she said he attacked her.

“He just came full force at me with his hand up in the air and I was already trying to block my face.”

She said her assailant had to be atleast 6’2″ tall and 200 pounds because she was looking up at him.

Ringgold said he punched her in the face and ribs multiple times and broke her hand.

She held up her casted hand and explained that the break

Ringgold said her grandson witnessed the entire attack.

“When I pick myself up off of the ground, I look at my grandson and he was sitting right here on the side like with his mouth open.”

She’s worried her attacker will come back.

“I don’t know where he is. I don’t know if he’s from this neighborhood and I don’t know if he’s going to see me and my grandson and I fear for his safety and for mine,” Ringgold said as she choked back tears.

The entire incident still seems so unreal according to Ringgold.

“I didn’t do anything wrong at all except to tell him to slow down. It’s a good thing I was able to push my grandson away.”

Ringgold said she is shared her story because she believes its important for victims to speak out. She said the man who assaulted her was arrested and according to sources he was released on bail.