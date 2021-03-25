Grammy-nominated artist Jhene Aiko visits hundreds of Lanai’s furry friends

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) – A popular recording artist paid a very special visit to some of Lanai’s furry friends.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Grammy-nominated singer, Jhene Aiko, recently visited the Lanai Cat Sanctuary.

The artist took to social media to share her experience.

The staff says this was a nice surprise after being shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic for almost an entire year.

“We never know who’s coming, so it was a really good surprise for us,” said Keoni Vaugh, the executive director of the Lanai Cat Sanctuary. “She spent a couple hours with us and she tried to pet every single cat that’s there. We have 650 cats!”

The Lanai Cat Sanctuary is now open.

Visitors can play with hundreds of cats at the three-acre facility every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COVID-19 safety precautions are also enforced.

To learn more about the Lanai Cat Sanctuary, click here.