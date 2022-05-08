HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congratulations to the graduates. Several commencement ceremonies took place this week.



The University of West Oahu, Hawaii Pacific University and Chaminade held commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7. The East West Center held a graduation on Thursday, May 5.

The University of West Oahu held a morning and an afternoon commencement one campus. The morning session welcomed graduates inapplied science, business administration, education, humanities, and math, natural and health science where 150 participated. The afternoon ceremony honored those in creative media, public administration and social sciences where 115 participated. Not everyone made it to the ceremonies as there were a total of 400 graduates.

HPU held ceremonies in the morning and in the afternoon at the Aloha Tower. The ceremonies were livestreamed online at the university’s graduation webpage. The morning commencement honored graduates from College of Health and Society, College of Natural and Computational Sciences, and the School of Nursing. The afternoon session congratulated students from the College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, and the College of Professional Studies.

HPU Spring 2022 Graduation Ceremony, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, May 7, 2022 (Courtesy: HPU)

East West Center Spring 2022 graduation ceremony, Honolulu, Hawaii, Thursday, May 5, 2022 (Courtesy: EWC)

Chaminade University hosted graduation at the Waikiki Shell which was also livestreamed on the university’s you tube page.

The East West Center held a ceremony for 56 honorees which represented 22 countries and 35 fields of graduate study at UH. This was the first in-person graduation since the pandemic began.