Governor issues fifth emergency proclamation for homelessness

On Friday, Governor David Ige signed a fifth supplementary proclamation declaring homelessness as an emergency in the state of Hawaii. This is a continuation of his initial proclamation from December 14th, 2018, and the four previous supplementary proclamations from February, April, June and August.

The purpose of this proclamation is to accelerate the completion of housing projects and expand shelter services for the homeless. It also provides additional opportunities for counties to engage in housing projects.

The emergency relief period for homelessness will continue until October 22nd, unless terminated by another proclamation beforehand.