HONOLULU (KHON2) — A sea of purple at the capitol today to spread awareness and support for domestic violence survivors.

The Hawaii State Coalition against domestic violence held a sign waving event and Gov. Green signed a proclamation declaring October ‘Domestic Violence Awareness’ month.

“We have to ensure that survivors have a place to be, a safe life going forward,” said Gov. Green. “We have to provide services, something that legislature has fought for, for decades that I will fight for with her and with you.”

According to the CDC, 34.7% of women and 24.1% of men in Hawaii have experienced domestic violence in their life.

In a single day in 2022, HSCADV member programs served 839 adult and children victims of domestic violence.

The event aimed to unite organizations and the community in showing that nobody will stay silent about domestic violence.