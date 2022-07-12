HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige vetoed 28 bills out of 30 on his veto list on Tuesday, July 12.

“Many of the bills that I am vetoing have legal, procedural and compliance issues,” said Gov. Ige.

Two of the bills were line-item vetoes.

One of the bills he vetoed was about agricultural leases.

“Current lessees can reapply for new leases and are likely to submit more competitive bids than potential lessees since they have already established their operations. The purpose of this veto is to ensure that we give as many farmers as possible the opportunity to apply for and benefit from this state program,” said Gov. Ige.

Another bill he vetoed was about child welfare services. Ige believed this bill would violate the Constitutional rights of families who have adopted or have guardianship of former foster children. He believed the bill would allow for unlimited investigations of families if there is a complaint, even if the complaint has not been substantiated.

There were two bills he did sign that were on his veto list. One bill allows the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife to adopt rules and issue funds to licensed hunters. The other bill makes the Department of Transportation establish rules for tour aircraft operations to report flight details every month. This bill creates an Air, Noise, and Safety Task Force.

Ige previously announced his veto list on June 27.