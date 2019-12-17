Gov. Ige proposes additional $20 million for OCCC in supplemental budget plan

The governor proposed his supplemental budget today, and added $20 million for the Oahu Community Correctional Center. Currently, the environmental impact statement for the project is wrapping up.

Meanwhile, the state is talking to the federal government about acquiring the federal detention center next to the airport. The governor says the detention center is not very full and is the right size.

There are 600 single rooms and the state says it can put two inmates per cell.

Gov. Ige: “We are pursuing both projects in parallel and moving along in the hopes that we can relocate if that works out. But we are making a full-court press to acquire the federal detention center. It would save us time and money.”

The acquisition would take congress to respond. The governor reached out to the state’s congressional delegation.