Governor Josh Green, M.D. signs new legislation on domestic violence and human trafficking on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a move to create a more secure society for women, Governor Josh Green, M.D. has made steps to enshrine laws that will protect women from violence.

Gov. Green is creating more resources for preventing domestic violence and protecting victims.

“What I’m signing today may appear to be simple words on paper, but it’s been said that ‘the pen is mightier than the sword’. So, it is with this legislation,” said Governor Green. “The bills I have signed today will provide resources for those who have endured domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking as well as improve the overall health, well-being and resilience of our people.”

Gov. Green signed into law several measures meant to help survivors and improve wellness in Hawaii’s communities.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault are pervasive, life-threatening crimes that affect millions of lives across the country without regard for their age, gender, economic status, race, religion or education level — each one of them needs protection and help,” he said.

Among the new laws are more avenues for filing protective and restraining orders and temporary restraining orders.

“The Women’s Legislative Caucus worked in close partnership with our House and Senate colleagues, the Green Administration and community advocates to improve UH campus safety, combat human trafficking and enhance training requirements for child custody evaluators,” said Rep. Linda Ichiyama, (House District 31 Salt Lake, Āliamanu, Makalapa), co-convener of the Women’s Legislative Caucus. “Collectively, these measures help ensure better support for survivors and their families.”

Senate Bill 1267 expands the jurisdiction where petitions for domestic abuse protective orders and temporary restraining orders may be filed and it is based on the real-life experience of a woman who found local champions, including Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Nanci Kriedman, to take up her cause and see it through.

“The importance of informed leadership cannot be overstated, said Kriedman. “The problem of abuse is too big and haunting for us to look the other way. Everyone has a role to play in bringing safety to island families. Safe families are at the core of a healthy community. #itsgonnatakeallofus”

There are more confidentiality and campus safety provisions along with better handling of sexual misconduct complaints at the university.

“The Office of Wellness and Resiliency was created, and I appointed Tia Hartsock as its first director to oversee the many efforts to assist impacted families and support and sustain our child welfare system,” Gov. Green said.

And for children, measures to better train child custody evaluators and to help grandparents get more visitation rights.

“HB948 is a House Majority bill that establishes a two-year pilot program for a child and adolescent crisis mobile outreach team on O‘ahu and one neighbor island,” said Rep. Nakamura (House District 15, Hā‘ena, Wainiha, Hanalei, Princeville, Kīlauea, Anahola, Keālia, Kapa‘a, portion of Wailua, Kawaihau). “This legislation reflects our unwavering commitment to recognizing the vital importance of crisis outreach services and mental health support for Hawai‘i’s youth.”

Office of Wellness and Resiliency Director Tia Roberts Hartsock thanked Senate Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz (Senate District 17, a portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipi‘o Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village) for championing the legislation.

“I share the concerns of our community to urgently address the tragedies and shortcomings of Hawaiʻi’s child welfare system, therefore, I was moved to action and introduced Malama ʻOhana – SB295,” said Senator Donovan Dela Cruz. “This bill aims to reform the Child Welfare System by requiring the Department of Human Services to work with the community and various stakeholders to determine and address core structural and process failures within our system.”