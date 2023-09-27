Republican presidential candidates are looking for breakout moments and voters’ attention when they meet Wednesday night in Simi Valley, Calif., for the second primary debate. It starts just an hour after the 2024 front-runner headlines an event in Michigan.

Seven candidates, all polling well behind former President Trump, met the Republican National Committee (RNC) criteria to participate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Trump, meanwhile, is again not joining the debate. Instead, he will be at an 8 p.m. event near Detroit meeting with current and former union workers amid their ongoing strike against three major automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

The debate starts at 9 p.m. on Fox Business Network. Find out how to watch it here.

And follow along here through the night for live updates.