Good samaritan hit by car while helping a stranger says he would ‘do it again’

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Helping someone in need is what you do, no matter what! Words Albert Rosario lives by. Tuesday Rosario got out of his vehicle and was pulling a delivery truck driver off the H-1 freeway when he was struck by another vehicle.

Despite Rosario’s injuries, he said he would do it all over again.

“I don’t regret that at all, not one bit. When people need help, you go help no matter what. You go help them,” said Rosario as he sat in his white hospital gown waiting to go into surgery to fix his broken leg.

The only thing Rosario wishes was different is that he was more prepared.

“I’ll start bringing my patrol bag home, cause in there there’s life vests and a couple flares. If I could do it again, I would make sure I have my patrol bag.”

Rosario, 37, is a deputy sheriff. He didn’t hesitate to jump into action and help a stranger in need after he witnessed a car-crash involving a FedEx truck early Tuesday morning.

He was driving to work, off duty when it happened.

“I was four cars behind him when it happened. I seen him lose control, then he hit the median, then his car went across both lanes and hit the light pole.”

Rosario said he and three other people pulled over and ran to the Fed Ex truck to help the driver, but he wasn’t inside the truck. They found him 100 yards away on the opposite side of the road.

“So I hopped over (the guard rail) and that’s when I seen the first car hit him so I tried pull him out, Oh this guys got to get out of the road.”

Rosario tried to pull him to safety again and he said another car hit the driver.

“I was trying to pull him out. That was my only concern. I was concerned about this guy getting off the road. I was like, maybe he’s still alive. Maybe he can still make it.”

That’s when Rosario got hit by a car.

“I got hit on the right side on my leg and I fell face first, and hit my head and hit my teeth.”

Rosario said he tried to get up, but couldn’t. So he rolled off of the road to avoid getting hit again.

He said the most surprising part — the car that hit him didn’t even stop.

“Normally when you hit something, you would stop to see what you hit. What’s the length of the damage to your vehicle? What did you hit? But they just kept on driving, never did stop,” Rosario said with a look of disappointment on his face.

His message to the driver who hit him:

“Turn themselves in.”

Rosario sends his condolences to the family of Ioane Tafaovale, the FedEx driver killed in the accident.

Rosario suffered a broken leg and needed a dozen stitches in his head. He said he will be in the hospital for at least a week and it could take up to six months for him to fully recover.

According to police, speed, drugs and alcohol do not seem to be factors in the accident. Police are looking for a silver sedan that fled the scene after hitting Rosario.

Police are urging anyone with information about the accident to call the HPD Traffic Division at 723-3413 or CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.