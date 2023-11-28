HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Giving Tuesday, and that is a special day here in Hawaiʻi.

There are over 10,000 non-profit organizations dispersed throughout the islands ranging from cultural to medical and everything in between.

So, KHON2.com decided to give you a sampling of non-profits that are available in Hawaiʻi to which you can give. Keep in mind this is a sampling of the more than 10,000; so, you can click here to check out one that you want to give to in order to check out their status or to find more that are located out here.

Take a look at the sampling. We are hoping this get your gears grinding on how you can help support charity efforts here at home.

Make-A-Wish Foundation. ʻŌlelo Community Media. Hawaiʻi Foodbank. YMCA of Honolulu. Punahou School. Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Institute for Human Services. Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation. Honolulu Museum of Art. Pacific Islanders in Communication. National Tropical Botanical Garden. RYSE Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. Japanese Cultural Foundation. Hawaiian Humane Society. East-West Center Foundation. Maui Foodbank. ʻĀina Momona. National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi. Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Maui Humane Society. Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre. Aloha United Way. Honolulu Theatre for Youth. MAʻO Organic Farm. Special Olympics Hawaiʻi. Ronald McDonald House Charities. Hawaiʻi Theatre Center. Hawaiʻi Centers for Independent Living. Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

The holidays always remind us how fortunate we are. It is also a time to remember the tragedies that we’ve overcome in our own lives which makes Giving Tuesday the perfect way to give back and help those who need it most.