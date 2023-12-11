HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re still looking for stocking stuffers for loved ones the city wants you to consider a HOLO card.

The Department of Transportation services unveiled today, three new holiday designs as part of its annual “Happy HOLO Days.”

“We urge everybody to be responsible during the Christmas season,” said Roger Morton, DTS services director. “If you are gonna go out and have fun and indulge in alcohol, find a designated driver, find a ride, an Uber ride or consider taking public transportation.”

Residents and visitors celebrating the holidays can utilize the TheBus and Skyline through Christmas.

Both modes of transportation are able to reach major malls and destinations around the island and are an easy way to avoid dealing with traffic congestion or parking, according to DTS.

“So this season, this is our first time that we’ve had skyline open during Christmas,” said Jon Nouchi, DTS deputy director. “There’s a lot of opportunity to use it, there’s a lot of good shopping and dining along the line. Maybe just park your car out of the traffic near the malls and maybe take skyline to your destination.”

You can find them at:

7-Eleven stores

Foodland stores

JCB Plaza Lounge in Waikiki

Halawa Rail Station

A list of routes and ways to get to your favorite local mall on TheBus and Skyline can be found here: