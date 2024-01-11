HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2024 Lunar New Year is quickly approaching, and Hawaiʻi residents and businesses are busily preparing for the big event.

This year, we are entering into the year of the dragon which means that it’s a good time to focus on career, health, love and wealth.

And for the year of the dragon, Hawaiʻi is getting a really big treat. George Takei, who is an actor and civil rights activist, is coming to Honolulu for an exclusive event with Honpa Hongwanji Hawai`i Betsuin.

KHON2.com was able to catch up with Jon Matuoka who is the Executive Director of Honpa Hongwanji Hawai`i Betsuin which is in the main temple of the Jodo Shinshu and is located on the Pali in Honolulu.

“We’re basically trying to do outreach to the larger community and really striving to diversify our membership, our friends, our congregation; and part of that involves outreach to the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Matsuoka. “So, we kind of almost on a lark, we decided to try and contact George Takei; and he was incredibly receptive to the idea of coming to Hawaiʻi.”

So, George Takei is coming for the temple’s Lunar New Year celebration this year to continue his social and community advocacy.

The temple will begin the celebrations on Sunday, Feb. 18 with a special service at 9:30 a.m. titled, “What Buddhism Means to Me”. Then, following this time of reflection, Takei will host “George Takei Reflects on Day of Remembrance” which begins at 5 p.m.

You can click here for more information and access to tickets. All proceeds from this event will go to local non-profit organizations that are working in our community to safeguard those who are most vulnerable.

Aside from from being the iconic Sulu character from the original Star Trek series, George Takei is a civil rights activist, social media superstar, Grammy-nominated recording artist, New York Times bestselling author and pioneering actor whose career has spanned six decades.

He has appeared in more than 40 feature films and hundreds of television roles, and he has used his success as a platform to fight for social justice, 2SLGBTQ+ rights, and marriage equality.

His advocacy is personal: during World War II, Takei spent his childhood unjustly imprisoned in United States incarceration camps along with 125,000 other Japanese Americans.