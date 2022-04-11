HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a plan to clean up the Ala Wai and make it a place for people to swim and fish.

The Genki Ala Wai Project has a seven-year-plan to use Genki balls to clean up the Ala Wai. The Genki balls have Effective Microorganisms, clay soil, water, molasses, and rice bran which dissolve the sludge.

Effective Microorganisms® was developed by Emeritus Professor Teruo Higa of the University of Ryukyus in Okinawa. It has restored various water attractions throughout Japan including Tokyo Bay.

About 200 members of the community came out to drop genki balls into the Ala Wai Canal On Saturday, April 2.

Organizations that came out to support the drop include UBS investment bank, Eco Rotary Club of Kakaʻako, Waste Management, Waikiki Yacht Club, RevoluSun, Hawaiian Airlines, American Marine Corporation, and SunRun.

“Effective Microorganisms® was first used to support regenerative farming, recycling food waste, reducing foul odors and wastewater purification,” said Hiromichi Nago, Technical Director of the Genki Ala Wai Project. “It has always been our vision to help restore and revitalize the most visible polluted waterway in Hawai’i for future generations to enjoy.”

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach has partnered with the Genki Ala Wai Project to help accomplish the mission. It’s donating $10 from every night of the guest’s stay which will help pay for two genki balls. The resort will match the $10 for a total of $20 toward four genki balls. Hotel guests will get a $20 nightly credit to use at the hotel.

The Ala Wai Canal was constructed and completed in 1928. It is 1.5 miles long.