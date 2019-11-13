Gas leak at Campbell High School causes evacuation

Thousands of students were forced to evacuate from their schools today after a gas leak at Campbell High School. Officials say some of them needed medical attention.

EMS says three people were treated by paramedics, and one of them was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Honolulu Fire Department says the gas leak happened around 1:30 this afternoon. DOE says contractors were working in a new building for Campbell High School when a gas line was accidentally punctured. DOE evacuated students at Campbell, Ilima Intermediate and Pohakea Elementary. A private school in the area was also evacuated.

EMS says a 15 year old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A 16 year old girl and 76 year old woman were treated by paramedics but refused to go to the hospital. Students here at campbell say everyone was calm during the evacuation.

Micah Grune, Campbell High School junior: “I think 40 minutes before the bell rang we got a siren. They gave the alert for the evacuation drill. We thought it was going to be a lockdown but we didn’t know it was going to be an evacuation. I texted my sister about the whole incident, and she sent me a screenshot of her phone saying KHON sent an alert out for a gas leak so that’s how I found out about it.”

It’s unclear what type of injuries were treated. Some students said it could have been from the heat because they were evacuated out to the football field.

HFD says the good thing is it was synthetic natural gas which is lighter compared to propane. Because it was lighter, it dissipated quickly.

