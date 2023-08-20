HONOLULU (KHON2) — With trauma still fresh in Maui County, concerns are being raised over the mental health of families impacted by the fires.

While it is called keiki grief relief, there is a jovial atmosphere here and experts said that is key for starting the healing process.

Free toys, free food and fun activities – like face painting – were just part of the event, hosted at the Cameron Center in Wailuku.

A crisis therapist said the importance of this event couldn’t be stressed more.

“Things like this will elevate the your emotions and elevate the soul and allow you to be able to process and verbalize and talk about what’s going on,” said Dr. Danielle Rae Daniels, crisis therapist.

For affected Lahaina residents, it means the world.

Tasha Gomes said its been an overwhelming week for her and 4-year-old Malachi.

“We just wanted to get out and come to the side of the island to just have a little sense of normalcy him run around and see other kids maybe reconnect with some people that we haven’t seen in a minute,” said Gomes.

It’s great to see things like this being put on for our kids so that they can just play and eat ice cream and just smile,” Gomes added.

The event was hosted by non profit Na Keiki o Emalia, who offer free grief support focusing on children and families.

Their executive director said, its all about, and for, them.

“Now this is just the first keiki grief relief event focusing on the wildfires that impacted Maui, officials say they’re in the planning stages for future events that will be in West Maui communities,” said Carole, Na Keiki o Emalia Executive Director.