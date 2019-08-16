Fun facts from the 2018 State of Hawaii data book

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released its annual “State of Hawaii Data Book” for 2018 on Thursday. It’s a comprehensive report of statistical analysis with more than 800 data tables, classified into 24 sections including population, education, environment, economics, business enterprises, government and tourism. DBEDT director Mike McCartney said it is valuable “for anyone who wants to open a business in Hawaii or just wants to know general information about the state.”

Here are some fun facts from the data book, useful in all manner of social gatherings and conversational engagements:

Going postal: In 2018, the US Postal Service delivered 527 million pieces of mail in Hawaii, roughly 10 million fewer pieces than were delivered in 2017.

Fired up: 30,593 acres of forest and brushland were burned by 13 fires in 2018.

Working out: 6.9 percent of employed Hawaii residents held multiple jobs, an increase of 0.4 percent from 2017.

Akamai da keiki: The average SAT score of Hawaii students was 1099, beating the national average of 1067.

Young at heart: The median age of Hawaii residents in 2018 was 39.2, a slight increase from 2017 when the median age was 39.0.

For more details and statistics, check out the full data book here.