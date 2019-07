Services were held on Saturday, July 6 for Joshua Drablos in Virginia.

He died in the skydiving plane crash on June 21 in Mokuleia.

His Celebration of Life was held at the Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg, VA.

The US Navy said he was a sailor assigned to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, and that he became a lieutenant on June 1, 2019.

His inurnment with full military honors will be at the United States Naval Academy on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

He was 27 years old.