HONOLULU (KHON2) – After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort brings back their weekly stale, their Friday night fireworks show right here on the beach in Waikiki continuing a tradition that has been going on for over 30 years.

To find out more about this, we’re here with the hotel manager here at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, Jeffrey Yedlin.

Tell us a little bit about this show being back for the hotel, but also the impacts that it contributes back to the community.

“This is a 34-year-old tradition with a 25-month hiatus,” said Yedlin. “It’s one of the number one thing that guests and locals alike have been calling us saying ‘When is this coming back?’ Every time restrictions lessened, ‘When is it coming back?’ We’re fortunate now at this point the DLNR worked with us, we have our permits, we are back up and running, we have something that is good for the community and kamaaina and our guests as well.”

30 years back in 1988 this started.

But how has this grown and evolved over the 30 some-odd years?

“Originally started as part of a big Hilton Hawaiian Village masterplan,” said Yedlin. “Construction is complete, look at us, let’s celebrate. But what this really has become is the fabric of our society here and our community. It’s about here is this weekend, relax. The weeks over, enjoy your weekend. Right now, it’s about welcome to the summer. First time in 25 months we have fireworks. It’s giving something for people to come and celebrate and enjoy.”

Now the hotel is just one element to make this all happen, but of course, it all has to do with those who put the fireworks show together.

We are talking about the Hawaii Explosive and Pyrotechnics, and we are here with the Vice President of the company, Stephanie Pascual.

What does it mean to bring this back after going through the pandemic and not being able to do these types of shows?

“We are so elated and so excited,” said Pascual. “It was such an unsure time for us during those 2 years and we were not sure if even our doors were going to close. So, we are so excited to be here today, its surreal.”

I was talking to you earlier and you said you guys do about 95% of these types of shows throughout the state?

“Yup, we are the number 1 fireworks provider in the state of Hawai’i.”

So how complicated is it then to be able to put together a show like this?

I would think one fireworks show is kind of a challenge, but to do this on a weekly basis, how does that come together?

“Well, it takes a lot of planning, months in advance, and it takes permissions and approvals from state and federal and county agencies,” said Pascual.

What does it mean for you to be able to do this?

I mean, this is open to the public, not just the guests here at the hotel, but everybody who can see.

What do you hope that they walk away with when they see these shows?

“We hope that they walk away with a sense of normalcy and that life is back to normal, living through this COVID pandemic,” said Pascual.

Watching them put all this together, it does look very complicated, so I give them all the credit to be able to do this and to know that they are doing this safely and they are very much trained and so forth.

If you can’t catch this tonight, the show is going on at 8 p.m. Friday evening.

But if you can’t catch it this week, don’t worry, you got next week Friday, and then the Friday after, and the Friday after and after and after, so you will always going to have a chance to see these fireworks.

Just come down to Waikiki right in front of the Hilton Hawaiian Village.