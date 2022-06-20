HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige signed a measure into law on Monday, June 20 called the menstrual equality bill.



This will require the Department of Education to provide menstrual products free of charge to all students on all public school campuses in Hawaii.

According to a survey done by the state, 42% of participants missed class or left school because they did not have access to these products.

The survey showed nearly 22% missed school entirely.

“Period poverty is a real issue among young people and can impact their education in substantial ways,” said Gov. David Ige. “No student should have their educational journey hampered because of lack of access to menstrual products.”

The law starts on July 1.