HONOLULU (KHON2) — Keiki will be provided free meals at selected YMCA of Honolulu summer program locations this summer.

YMCA said the free meals were made possible because they are participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Hot lunch meals will be provided at YMCA summer program sites Monday through Friday except when the program is closed on certain holidays.

For details or to register for a YMCA Summer Program you can go to their website or call the YMCA Service Center, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm, at 808-678-4296.

The following summer program sites will have hot lunch meals provided to all eligible children:

Leeward YMCA Summer Day Camps: May 31 to July 29: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Kalihi YMCA Summer Day Camps – May 31 to July 29: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Nu’uanu YMCA Summer Day Camps – May 31 to July 29: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m

Waianae Coast YMCA Out of School Programs – May 31 to July 29: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m

Kipapa Elementary School – YMCA After Summer School Care – June 6 to July 1: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pohakea Elementary – YMCA After Summer School Care – June 1 to June 29: 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Lincoln Elementary School – YMCA After Summer School Care – June 6 to July 1: 12:00 p.m to 1:00 p.m.