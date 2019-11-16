Free Future Pilot Forum to take place in Waikiki on Saturday

Flight simulator that will be available to try at the event.

Tomorrow, from 1pm to 5pm at the Waikiki Prince Hotel, Future & Active Pilot Advisors (FAPA) will host a free, all-ages forum for anyone interested in pursuing a career as a commercial airline pilot.

The forum will include flight simulation devices that attendees can try, and a Q&A session with industry experts and professionals. Recruiters from multiple airlines will also be present, as well as representatives from the UH Aeronautical Sciences Department.

FAPA wants aspiring pilots of all ages – career changers, students and their families, non-aviation separating military personnel, and future pilots of all backgrounds – to attend the Future Pilot Forum to learn about the pathways to a career as a professional pilot. School counselors are also encouraged to attend to also learn how to talk to students about professional pilot careers.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. You can register at FAPA.aero/FuturePilot.

The event will take place at Prince Waikiki, 100 Holomoana St., Honolulu, HI, 96815 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fapa.aero/future or call 561-1439.