HONOLULU (KHON2) — Teachers in Hawaii, mark your calendars!

You can enjoy free coffee, donuts, fountain drinks, and discounted gas during Teacher’s Appreciation Week in May.

Teacher’s Appreciation Week is a time when the community shows their appreciation and educators statewide can receive offers by showing their school ID.

“Teachers play such an important role in educating our keiki.” “We’re grateful for the opportunity to honor them for their significant contributions to the community.” — Casie Bui, Aloha Petroleum’s Senior Manager of Sales Operations and Marketing

Courtesy of Becker Communications.

Aloha Petroleum, one of the “largest gasoline marketers and convenience store operators in Hawaii” is giving back to Hawaii’s teachers from May 2-6, and hopes teachers will enjoy the following offers:

· A 25-cent-per-gallon discount on all fuel purchases when paying with cash at all Aloha Petroleum and Shell stations statewide with an attached Aloha Island Mart.

· A free fountain drink or hot coffee (any size) daily at any Aloha Island Mart. Limited to one per day, per person.

· A free classic donut and small coffee daily at any of the five Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Oahu. Limited to one per day, per person.