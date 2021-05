FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2007 file photo, then Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan (15) celebrates after an NCAA college football game in Honolulu. Brennan, a 2007 Heisman finalist, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police said the 28-year-old was arrested Wednesday, July 25, 2012, in Kailua. Police said he was also arrested for promotion of a dangerous drug. Brennan was cut by the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders last month. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman, file)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii football legend Colt Brennan has died at the age of 37.

The University of Hawaii football team’s social media account acknowledged his death on Tuesday morning. A cause of death has not been announced.

Rest in aloha, Colt 💚 pic.twitter.com/wCXtCNfuyH — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) May 11, 2021

Brennan was the first player in Hawaii football history to become a Heisman Trophy finalist.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated.