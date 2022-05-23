HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former Office of Hawaiian Affairs chair Colette Machado has passed away, according to an Office of Hawaiian Affairs statement.

We are shocked and saddened by today’s news of the sudden passing of former Office of Hawaiians Affairs Board Chair Colette Machado. Colette proudly served the Moloka’i and Lana’i communities for 24 years as a dedicated and committed trustee. She was a true mana wahine who spent her life in service to the Native Hawaiian community, and she will be dearly missed. Although this is a sad day at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, we will continue the work that Colette so passionately undertook as a role model in serving Native Hawaiians. Our deepest condolences and aloha go out to Uncle Myron and the Machado ʻohana. CARMEN “HULU” LINDSEY

OHA BOARD CHAIR

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

U.S. Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele shared the following statement on Machado’s passing.