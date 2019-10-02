Former Oahu resident, Vegas shooting victim reflects 2 years later

LAS VEGAS (KHON2) — October 1st marks the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history when Stephen Paddock fired from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino onto a crowd of nearly 22-thousand concert-goers.

58 people were killed, nearly 700 others injured. Among those wounded was former Waipahu resident Ashley Quiocho. Quiocho suffered two gunshot wounds and still lives with a full bullet lodged on her backside. She continues to work through the trauma with friends and family at her side. Quiocho says the anniversary is a difficult time to navigate through.

“A lot of thoughts are coming to mind. A lot of sad things and even stuff like how am I supposed to be thinking,” she said. “We all are struggling in our own way.”

Her physical wounds have healed but the bullet surgeons had to leave on her backside poses challenges.

“If I’m on my bed and I turn over to my right to check my phone, then I feel it but it’s fine. It’s just there and I have to deal with it,” said Quiocho.

Then there are the unseen scars that have been a part of her life since the tragedy.

“I’m not going to lie, I have some things I have bad dreams that come up. Things that I never had before,” she said.

But the trauma hasn’t stopped Quiocho living her life to the fullest like traveling around the world. As she moves forward, Quiocho credits the love she’s surrounded by from friends and family.

“Don’t get me wrong, I have my moments where it affects me differently but for the most part, I’m just really grateful…looking at some of the other people that were there you know they lost kids or their parents,” said Quiocho. “We do have such a short life and you got to take it day by day and live and breath and try to enjoy every second because it’s easy to take for granted things and our family and our loved ones.”