Former Meadow Gold owner explains why money was deposited, then withdrawn from employee accounts

HONOLULU(KHON2)– The former owner of Meadow Gold is explaining why some former employees had money they were paid abruptly removed from their accounts.

Hawaii Teamsters Local 996 president Wayne Kaululaau said the union dealt with countless problems with Meadow Gold under its parent corporation Dean Foods in the months before the business closed it’s doors on April 30.

“It’s been a rollercoaster situation because Dean Foods would say one thing one day, then the next day it would be another thing, and then the next day it would be a whole other thing.”

“On April 30th, that was the last day of operations for Meadow Gold under Dean Foods. On May 1st, the new company, which we were told was Logistic Capitol, took over Meadow Gold retaining the Meadow Gold name,” Kaululaau explained.

He said that buyer rehired roughly 89 workers out of 228 statewide. Leaving many still out of work.

Many of those employees were entitled to payments under the Warn Act — which requires businesses to give workers 60 days notice before closing, or provide payment. Meadow Gold under Dean Foods didn’t give enough notice so they were legally obligated to pay the workers who were not hired by the new company.

In a statement Dean Foods wrote:

“We received a list of individuals that were going to be offered employment by the acquiring entity of Meadow Gold Hawaii after the WARN payments had been submitted for payment. Individuals who are offered employment are not eligible to receive WARN payments and thus the money was withdrawn.”

“Dean Foods assumed that list provided to them by the new company was the list of workers that they would hire. However, that wasn’t the case,” Kaululaau explained.

So WARN payments were reclaimed from all of the employees — even those who it was owed to.

Kaululaau said Dean Foods issued a statement saying that employees who should have the WARN payment would receive their checks by May 15.

But the WARN payments aren’t the only problem.

The union said money equivalent to 112 hours of work was also taken out of former employee’s accounts.

Dean Foods claimed that was “a clerical error where we had a group of employees who were overpaid.”

Kaululaau disagrees.

“That’s what they claim. However, most of the workers that we spoke to say that was the estimated hours they worked from 25th to the 30th and part of their vacation accrual because a lot of them don’t have their vacation anymore,” Kaululaau explained.

KHON: “Would the fact that Dean Foods is currently in bankruptcy court somehow allow them to get around paying the employees what they are entitled to?”

“This all falls under administrative, and administrative is a top priority in bankruptcy court. Basically we’ve been told that (Dean Foods) has enough money to give the members back what they are owed,” Kaululaau said.

Dean Foods said “impacted individuals will get the money that they are legally owed.”

It’s little relief for those still out of work.

“Those checks, the monies, were in their accounts so they went and made mortgage payments and other payments they had to. When Dean Foods recaptured the money, now they have to pay these fees with the bank cause there’s no money left in the accounts and they spent money that was taken back.”

A former merchandiser for Dean Foods Meadow Gold who asked only to be identified as Richard said he is frustrated by what is happening.

“I want everything back: vacation, sick leave, the WARN Act and my pay — the last week of pay — and severance. But I don’t think that will happen.”

Kaululaau said the union is doing everything in its power to help rectify the situation as quickly as possible.