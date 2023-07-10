HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is now an author.

Caldwell’s latest book titled “Our Beaches Were Empty, Our Hospitals Full” details what the state experienced during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Business, nonprofit, government education leaders and many more came together to describe the impacts the pandemic had on themselves and others.

“What we did is we interviewed 25 leaders, we actually interviewed more than that,” said Caldwell. “We went to people who actually had to make the decision, instead of behind it good or bad.”

