Former Maui representative Kaniela Ing endorses Kai Kahele for vacant congressional seat

Community organizer and former state legislator Kaniela Ing officially endorsed Kai Kahele for the congressional seat currently occupied by Tulsi Gabbard. In October, Gabbard announced that she will not run for congressional re-election to focus her efforts on her presidential campaign.

Ing posted the message to his social media accounts yesterday.

“Since Tulsi Gabbard announced that she won’t be seeking re-election, a lot of people have been asking me what my plans are,” Ing says in the video while holding his infant child. “This time with my family has allowed me to be reminded about why I entered public service in the first place.

“It’s hard out there. We’ve paid over $30,000 for child care, homeownership seems to be a pipe dream now, and I can’t honestly look my kids in the eye and promise them clean air and clean water 30 years from now. So we need leaders who will champion a Green New Deal to save our planet and create millions of good jobs in the process. We need leaders who believe that healthcare is not a privilege, but a human right, and will champion an improved Medicare for all system so that we stack up with every other industrialized nation in the world. We need leaders who will see things clearly and speak honestly and act decisively, whether it’s to stand up for our neighbor islands, or water rights or small farmers, or to protect our sacred places. That’s why I’m proud to announce that I’ll be endorsing Kai Kahele for congress.”

Ing ran for congress in 2018. He came in fourth in the democratic primaries with 6.4% of the vote. Ed Case went on to win the seat.