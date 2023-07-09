HONOLULU (KHON2) — After serving the public for 40 years as a former Honolulu Police Chief, the department announced on Sunday that Chief Lee D. Donohue has passed away.

The current Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan provided the following statement:

On behalf of the officers and civilian employees of the Honolulu Police Department, I extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Donohue family. Chief Donohue was known as a cop’s cop and for being a strong, decisive leader. After serving the department for 40 years, he continued serving the public through many community organizations. We will miss him and are blessed to have had a very wonderful and passionate Chief.