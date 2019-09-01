Former Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian’s indecisive track now puts Georgia and the Carolina’s in its path.

Many former Hawaii residents have moved to the east coast and are now in Dorian’s path.

All week long Florida residents have prepped for Dorian by grabbing gas, food, and water.

However, new Orlando resident Kiele Hopkins decided to wait until Friday to see what the storm would do.

“We tried to go fill up gas yesterday and we couldn’t get any gas,” she said.

Luckily, a gas station in the neighborhood had gas due to broken pumps. She was there once the pumps were fixed and able to fill up.

“Once they got the pumps working, they were the only station to have gas available in our area,” she said.

Hopkins said all nearby grocery stores were out of water and canned goods.

The Oahu native moved to Orlando shortly after Hurricane Lane last year.

“I do feel a sense of like if I needed to get away I could, that I wasn’t necessarily stuck on an island, where we could potentially be wiped out,” she said.

With Dorian’s change in path overnight, South Carolina’s governor called for a state of emergency on Saturday.

A former Maui resident bought a home in Charleston just last year, day’s before Hurricane Florence struck the Carolina’s.

“We have that island mindset where we are prepared all the time to hunker down, we’re still not used to being able to get in the car and drive away so we are really ready,” said former Maui resident Jennifer Bormet.

“I will say I have a friend who manages the Costco here and things were flying off the shelf this weekend,” she said.

The latest track shows Dorian coming very close to Wilmington, North Carolina, where a former Oahu resident lifeguards at Wrightsville Beach.

“We have started to see a little bit of swell already and that’s only going to continue to get larger and larger,” explained Price.

“When the swell comes through it can get to six to seven-foot faces, it can’t get as big as Hawaii because it’s a lot shallower on the east coast, but there’s still going to be a lot of rip currents.”

As for Spam, that sells out before a storm on the mainland too.

“Spam and Vienna sausage does sell out, it’s very popular here too,” said Price.

“Spam is not locked up [in Florida], and you don’t need an ID to buy it, and there’s not a limit on purchases if you can find it it’s yours,” Hopkins said laughing.

The Hawaii Red Cross has deployed nine volunteers to help residents in Dorian’s path.