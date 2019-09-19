Former Hawaii Executive Bob Clarke establishes $100,000 scholarship endowment at Shidler

Former Hawaiian Electric Industries (HEI) executive Robert Clarke and his wife Edwina have donated $100,000 to fund a scholarship endowment for first-year students accepted into the Shidler College of Business Direct Admit Program (DAP).

“Bob and Edwina’s gift will have a tremendous impact on the quality of students we attract at the college and help us develop the next generation of business leaders,” says Vance Roley, dean of the Shidler College of Business.

Originally from California, Clarke worked for Dillingham Corporation as a controller and Alexander & Baldwin as senior vice president and chief financial officer. In 1987, Clarke joined HEI as vice president of strategic planning, and became CEO in 1991. He also sat on several boards including Hawaii Pacific University, the Straub Foundation, The Oceanic Institute, the Nature Conversancy of Hawaii and the American Judicature Society–Hawaii Chapter. He was also a member of the Hawaii Business Roundtable and the Air Force Civilian Advisory Council.

Edwina Clarke began her career at KPMG as an auditor and later moved to Hawaiian Electric Industry Inc. where she led investor relations prior to becoming treasurer. Edwina most recently served as treasurer for Kamehameha Schools before retiring.