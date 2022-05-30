HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ford Island Control Tower is open to the public at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

The Top of the Tower tour offers a look at the Operations Building, the Firehouse Exhibit, and it includes an elevator ride to the control tower.

At the top of the tower which is 168-feet high, you can see 360-degree views of the Pearl Harbor aviation battlefield where eight US Navy battleships were bombed and damaged, with four sunken.

The renovation of the tower took 10 years, and $7 million.

For tickets, visit the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum website or call (808) 441-1000.

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is open daily from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.