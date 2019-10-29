Foodland set to open its newest Foodland Farms store in Pearl City

Foodland is set to open its newest Foodland Farms store in Pearl City this Wednesday. The 45-thousand square foot store is in the former site of Babies R Us. It’ll be the biggest Foodland in the state.

Along with all of its current favorites like fried chicken, bentos and musubis, there will also be new additions like an okazuya station, a burrito station, and an in-store bar.

Jenai Wall, Foodland CEO: “We are so excited to be able to expand our offerings to our customers, be able to have more prepared food, have a bar in the store, and be able to provide them with the kind of shopping experience that was really unique to this area.”

The grand opening is scheduled for October 30th. Foodland’s former Pearl City store at the Pearl City Shopping Center closed earlier this month after being a staple in the community for 60 years.

