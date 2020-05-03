Food trucks manage to stay afloat during difficult times, thanks to loyal customers

Some restaurants have had to close their doors for good during these difficult times.

With food establishments forced to switch to take-out and delivery service, lack of tourism, and many residents struggling financially, it’s been hard for many businesses to stay afloat.

But many food trucks have been able to stay open because most were take-out only to begin with.

Since the take-out and delivery mandate went into effect, Waialua’s Lunch Wagon on Oahu’s North Shore has seen an increase in customers.

“We go through two to three hundred pounds of Ahi a day,” said Kordeil Ragragola, owner of Waialua’s Lunch Wagon. “We sell out within two to three hours.”

He said his food truck didn’t rely on tourism too much but with dine-in shut down, more and more people are stopping by his truck.

“A lot of people used to dine-in, but now they sit in back of their truck or eat in their car. Even the people who own restaurants are coming to buy plates and eat in their car because they can’t open their shops,” he said.

He requires all customers to wear a mask when they order, but he said he’s also seen an increase in people ordering via Instagram.

“I’ve been taking more [direct message] orders since it happened,” he said.

He said he’s had customers who are still concerned about being around others and prefer to wait in their car instead of outside.

But he said it’s his loyal customers that has helped him stay open.

“I see them struggling and they are still come out to support us,” Ragragola said. “It’s unreal. It’s like I know they’re in that line of work where they lost their job, and they still come out and support.”

Food trucks in popular tourist areas like Princeville, Kauai, have seen a decline in business.

Juan Saenz, owner of Saenz Ohana Breakfast, decided to switch to delivery for the time being because his truck is parked in the same lot as an urgent care facility.

“We didn’t want to open up and bring the public in because they need the parking lot,” he said.

He said nearby food establishments have been coming together through the difficult times.

“It’s just about surviving together and coming together, it’s not about competing with the restaurant down the road anymore it’s trying to help out and see what’s going on,” Saenz said.

He has also had to cut most of his menu temporarily.

“We’re not busy enough, we’ve always done everything from scratch so when we bring in the fresh produce it goes bad right away now. So we have to be limited on what we can serve and I think that’s what hurts some places too,” he said.

He said he was averaging about $1,000 a day in sales.

“Now we’re doing maybe $100, some days $20, some days $30,” he said.

Saenz said he has had to change his whole business plan in months.

“It’s just about being creative, hanging in there and doing your best,” he said.

Although his business is struggling, he still gives back to his community.

Two days a week he and others deliver kupuna bags, bags with fresh produce and meat, to people’s doors.

He’s is also working with an app called Menu Point, which makes delivering food easy for Garden Isle residents.

“Just helping one person out could go a long way for somebody so just try and do your part, if you can, if you can’t just survive,” Saenz said.

Another popular food truck on Oahu’s North Shore has also seen a drop in business due to lack of tourism.

Pupukea Grill is located directly across from Shark’s Cove.

“We have lessened our hours here and there and we’ve cut back on some menu items but we’re trying to keep it as close to normal as possible but yeah it’s definitely affected us,” said co-owner Deaan Sakuoka.

“It’s been a little slower, but we’ve been really lucky because we have strong community support so everybody’s been coming out to support us so we’ve been really, really lucky,” she said.