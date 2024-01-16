HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health announced the first life has been lost in a influenza-associated death.

The victim was a Oahu pediatric patient under the age of 18.

Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further information about the child is being released.

“We are always especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this difficult time,” said Dr. Kenneth Fink, Director of Health. “If you or your loved ones have not received the flu vaccine this season, I hope you will consider doing so.”

There have been a rise in flu cases in Hawaii recently, along with the combination of rising RSV cases and continued COVID-19 activity.

Unlike other states, flu activity in Hawaii is present year-round.

According to officials, recent studies have shown that flu vaccinations can decrease the risk of severe disease, emergency department visits, hospitalization, and death.

People can get a vaccination as long as they are six months of age or older at participating pharmacies, clinics, or healthcare facilities.

A list of COVID-19 and flu vaccination locations can be found at www.vaccines.gov.

Hawaii’s last pediatric death due to the disease was in June 2023.

A total of four pediatric deaths were recorded during the 2022 to 2023 flu season.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we are seeing a return of pre-pandemic flu impacts in the community,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, State Epidemiologist. “Flu vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others from the flu. It is recommended that everyone six months and older get vaccinated each year.”