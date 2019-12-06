Florida police arrest man for rape and murder of a Maui woman in 2000

Anthony Moreno was indicted on charges of rape and murder for a cold case dating back to October of 2000.

On December 5th, 2019 at about 9:00 a.m. officials with the Palm Beach Sheriffs Marine Unit in Palm Beach Florida arrested Anthony Moreno for the 2000 rape and murder of Kimberly Belluomini at her residence in Kihei.

In October of 2000, Belluomini and Moreno were at Henry’s Bar in Kihei. They went to her apartment at South Point. The following morning, Belluomini was found dead within her apartment. At the time of the initial investigation, Moreno was interviewed as a person of interest in the case however no charges were brought against him. Since then, Detectives with the Maui Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continued with the case and were able to successfully bring an indictment against Moreno.

In the intervening time Moreno has resided in both Texas and more recently Florida, where he located yesterday morning, living on a boat in a Marina in West Palm Beach.

Moreno was indicted for the Rape and Murder of Belluomini on November 22nd. His bail has been set at one million dollars. Moreno is awaiting extradition proceedings.

This is the third cold case solved by the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.