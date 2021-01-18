Flooding, outages, downed trees, and blown roofs as storm hits the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, snow, and high surf are all hitting the state as a strong cold front continues to stall over Maui County and portions of Hawaii island.

This afternoon the roof of a home in Maunalani Heights blew off.

The homeowner said she was in the process of renovating the home and no one was living inside at the time. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The cold front is bringing in Northerly winds with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Strong winds also knocked down trees across Oahu and has caused several power outages from Waikiki to Makaha.

Maui, Molokai and portions of Hawaii island have seen the most flooding and rain.

Dairy Road and Hana Highway in Kahului was flooded since Monday morning.

Maui Police blocked off portions of South Kihei Road Monday morning after flooding was reported there.

Heavy rain hit portions of Molokai Monday afternoon which caused Kaunakakai stream to overflow onto the highway.

The National Weather Service said flash flooding is likely to occur along Hana Highway, windward Maui areas, and East Molokai with over 10 inches of rain expected.

Maui’s Department of Parks and Recreation closed Kepaniwai Park in Iao Valley three hours early due to the heavy rain and flooding.

The park is expected to reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Baldwin and Hookipa Beach Parks remained closed Monday because of forecasted high surf and flooding.

A flash flood watch will remain in effect for Maui County, Oahu, and Big Island through Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said Big Island and Maui can expect thunderstorms through Monday evening before the cold front reverses back towards Oahu and Kauai on Tuesday.

The NWS said Oahu can expect heavier rain on Tuesday but not as much wind before the front makes its way back to Kauai by Tuesday evening.

A high surf warning is also in effect for most of the states north-facing shores through 6 a.m. Tuesday. The NWS called for 30–40-foot face value waves, however, due to the strong onshore winds the surf does not look as high but is still extremely dangerous.

A gale warning is also in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Big Island Summits through Tuesday morning with two to four inches of snow anticipated.