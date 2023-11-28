HONOLULU (KHON2) — A “kona low” (leeward low) located to the northwest of the islands is causing southerly winds and showers. The weather is becoming increasingly unsettled, with the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms persisting until Friday. The highest likelihood of these conditions occurring is tonight on Kauai and Oahu, spreading to Maui County and the Big Island on Wednesday. While shower coverage will gradually decrease from Friday through the weekend, there is still the potential for locally heavy showers, especially as the associated upper-level low persists.