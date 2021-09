HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui in Maui County Until 745 PM HST.

At 437 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of rain over south Maui near Wailea.

Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.

Additional rainfall is expected over the next few hours.