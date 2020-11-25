Flood advisory posted for Oahu as heavy rain moves in

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for… The island of Oahu until 800 PM HST.

At 459 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain over metro Honolulu.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to… Honolulu, Manoa, Kalihi, Moanalua, Salt Lake, Waimanalo, Halawa, Ahuimanu, Kailua, Aiea, Hawaii Kai, Nuuanu, Makiki-Tantalus and Makiki. The heavy rains are moving west at 10 to 15 mph and will be reaching the airport area shortly.

