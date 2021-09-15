Flood advisory posted for Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawaii County until 1145 PM HST.

At 843 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain over the eastern slopes of the Big Island from Volcano northward to Hilo and Laupahoehoe.

A large slow moving band of showers will produce additional rainfall across the area this evening.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Glenwood, Pahoa, Volcano, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Honomu, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Kurtistown, Fern Acres and Eden Roc.