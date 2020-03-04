Flood advisory posted for Hawaii Island through 11:15p Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Hawaii in Hawaii County until 11:15 PM HST.

At 814 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Puna and South Hilo districts falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Rain showers continue to move onshore from the southeast.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Keaau, Papaikou, Orchidland Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pahoa, Mountain View, Kalapana, Fern Forest and Hawaiian Beaches.