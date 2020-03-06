Flood advisory issued for portions of the Big Island near Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Hawaii in Hawaii county until 630 pm Thursday.

At 315 pm, a rain gage at Waiaha reported indicated heavy rain, with accumulations approaching an inch over the past hour or so.



The slow-moving heavy showers are expected to persist over the lower slopes through the afternoon.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kealakekua, Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Honaunau, Holualoa and Keauhou.