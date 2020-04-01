Flood advisory issued for portions of Oahu and Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu in Honolulu County until 530 PM HST.

At 230 PM HST, radar and satellite indicated that heavy rain was nearly stationary over leeward Oahu, affecting the area from Makua Valley to Waianae to Makakilo.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Waianae, Kunia, Kapolei, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Lualualei, Maili, and Makaha.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Hawaii County until 515 PM HST.

At 225 PM HST, radar indicated areas of moderate to heavy rain developing over several areas on the Big Island, with the heaviest rain affecting upslope areas of the Kohala district between Kamuela and Pohakuloa.

Additional showers are expected to increase in coverage and intensity over the Puna district through mid-afternoon.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Hilo, Ninole, Volcano, Waipio Valley, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Papaikou, Kamuela, and Waikii.